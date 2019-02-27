RAYMOND - Stephen George Odum, 29, passed away unexpectedly, Feb. 23, 2019, in Raymond. Born June 19, 1989, the son of Colleen and John Drew. Steve attended Raymond schools and graduated from Windham High School in 2007. During high school he was a Windham Chamber Singer and sang in the band Kelso. His hobbies included playing guitar, fishing, collecting baseball cards, doing Sudoku puzzles, tending to his chickens and spending time with his fiancée, Courtney and their daughter, Rylee. Stephen was kind-hearted and could always make you smile, but most importantly a wonderful father. He will be missed dearly by those who loved him, especially his girls.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen George Odum.
He worked in local restaurants and was currently employed by Rustler's Steak House in Windham. He was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Nancy Odum in 2016. He is survived by his fiancé, Courtney Tardiff; daughter, Rylee Odum; his parents, Colleen and John Drew; sister, Callie Drew, all of Raymond; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be 6-8 p.m., March 1, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home with a funeral mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Roosevelt Trail in Windham at 1 p.m., March 2, 2019. Internment will be at Raymond Village Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to benefit his daughter, Rylee.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019