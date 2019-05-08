|
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
North Parish Congregational Church
ACTON - Stephen Garvin, 81, of Acton, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.
He was born in Sanford, on Jan. 20, 1938, the son of J. Neal and Dorothy (Taylor) Garvin, where he grew up and attended local schools. He was a graduate of Sanford High School and Bates College in Lewiston.
In 1966, he married Jane Fogg, and together they raised three children in Scarborough where they resided for over 30 years.
He spent his career at Maine National Bank as the senior vice president of retail banking.
Steve was an accomplished church organist. He played for 65 years beginning at age 15. He was the long time organist at North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford, as well as Black Point Congregational Church in Scarborough and Falmouth Congregational Church. Never idle, he kept busy by serving his community. He was a charter member, former treasurer and past president of the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ (FOKO) in Portland. He was former treasurer and past president of the American Guild of Organists, former treasurer and past president of the Alzheimer's Association of Maine, a member of the library building committee in Scarborough, and was currently a trustee at the Springvale Public Library. He was also currently serving on the board of trustees at North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford and previously at the local food pantry.
Many great summers were spent at the family camp on Square Pond in Acton. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved there permanently, wintering in Naples, Fla., for the past 15 years. Steve loved to spend time outside, gardening and doing yard work. He loved to travel, especially planning the logistics of the trip prior to departure. He took as much joy on a trip in the car, as he did going overseas.
He loved the holidays, especially Christmas. His family will miss the joy he took in decorating, celebrating and singing Christmas carols at family parties.
Steve lived his life as a quiet man of service. He was charitable and generous and showed his faith through the gift of his time and his music. He was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John N. Garvin, III.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jane Garvin of Acton; his son, Scott Garvin and his husband, Carey Johnson, of Boston; two daughters, Laurie Merrick and her husband, Chris, of Stratham, N.H., Cynthia Christopher and her husband, Tony, of Oakland; and four grandchildren, Kayla Christopher, Taylor Merrick, Jonathan Christopher, and Molly Merrick.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m., at North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider
a donation to the
North Parish
Congregational Church
895 Main St.
Sanford, ME 04073, or
Springvale Public Library
443 Main St.
Springvale, ME 04083
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
