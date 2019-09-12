Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Field Lord. View Sign Obituary

LEWISTON - Stephen Field Lord, born June 11, 1945, in Waterville, Maine, died on Sept. 1, 2019, at CMMC in Lewiston. Stephen died quietly with family by his side. "I came, I saw, I went" was all that Stephen wanted for an obituary.



The following narrative, then, is for me, Beverley Doe Lord, his loving wife of 48-and-a-half years, and his family: son, Jason and spouse, Anna, children, Eben and Ava, of Pemaquid; son, Nathan and spouse, Lauri, children, Lee Anne, Norah and Josslyn, of Round Pond. Stephen was a 1964 graduate of Winslow High School and a 1962 State Wrestling Champion. He graduated in 1968 from the New England School of Embalming and worked at several Maine funeral homes. In the 1980s he built the S.F. Lord Funeral Home on the Mills Road in Newcastle. After the business was dissolved, the building eventually became the Faith Baptist Church. Stephen liked to say, "It went from S.F. Lord to The Lord." In Pemaquid, Sea Acres Motel & Cottages was built by his parents, Doris and Maurice Lord, in the mid-'50s, which Stephen took over after their deaths. He was chief plumber, carpenter, maintenance and grounds man, and operator for 49 plus years, and loved it. He had four generations of guests that were like family members returning for the summer every year. In addition, the New Harbor Bottle Redemption Center was a side business of Stephen's for20 years. He often said, "I know my customers well by their choice of beverage and the quantity they drank." While he was a member he helped the Bristol Area Lions Club raise money for eyeglasses with his donations of bottle and can deposits. Stephen leaves behind nieces, a nephew and many cousins around Maine and will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved his dry sense of humor. All of us feel he now is in the company of family who passed away before him, certainly that of his good friends, Doug M., Earl B., Paul C. and Paul F. I would like to thank Dr. David Benton and his team at the New England Cancer Center in Topsham for their dedication to and care of Stephen, as well as Nurse Sarah Kavanaugh at the Portland Red Cross. As per Stephen's wishes, a picnic to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 12 p.m., at Sea Acres by his family and friends. Some of his last words were, "Don't be sad, I've had a good life."



Arrangements were made through Direct Cremation Services of Maine, in Belfast.



In lieu of flowers,



consider making



a donation to:



The Congregational Church of Bristol Mills, or, The United Methodist Church of New Harbor.







LEWISTON - Stephen Field Lord, born June 11, 1945, in Waterville, Maine, died on Sept. 1, 2019, at CMMC in Lewiston. Stephen died quietly with family by his side. "I came, I saw, I went" was all that Stephen wanted for an obituary.The following narrative, then, is for me, Beverley Doe Lord, his loving wife of 48-and-a-half years, and his family: son, Jason and spouse, Anna, children, Eben and Ava, of Pemaquid; son, Nathan and spouse, Lauri, children, Lee Anne, Norah and Josslyn, of Round Pond. Stephen was a 1964 graduate of Winslow High School and a 1962 State Wrestling Champion. He graduated in 1968 from the New England School of Embalming and worked at several Maine funeral homes. In the 1980s he built the S.F. Lord Funeral Home on the Mills Road in Newcastle. After the business was dissolved, the building eventually became the Faith Baptist Church. Stephen liked to say, "It went from S.F. Lord to The Lord." In Pemaquid, Sea Acres Motel & Cottages was built by his parents, Doris and Maurice Lord, in the mid-'50s, which Stephen took over after their deaths. He was chief plumber, carpenter, maintenance and grounds man, and operator for 49 plus years, and loved it. He had four generations of guests that were like family members returning for the summer every year. In addition, the New Harbor Bottle Redemption Center was a side business of Stephen's for20 years. He often said, "I know my customers well by their choice of beverage and the quantity they drank." While he was a member he helped the Bristol Area Lions Club raise money for eyeglasses with his donations of bottle and can deposits. Stephen leaves behind nieces, a nephew and many cousins around Maine and will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved his dry sense of humor. All of us feel he now is in the company of family who passed away before him, certainly that of his good friends, Doug M., Earl B., Paul C. and Paul F. I would like to thank Dr. David Benton and his team at the New England Cancer Center in Topsham for their dedication to and care of Stephen, as well as Nurse Sarah Kavanaugh at the Portland Red Cross. As per Stephen's wishes, a picnic to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 12 p.m., at Sea Acres by his family and friends. Some of his last words were, "Don't be sad, I've had a good life."Arrangements were made through Direct Cremation Services of Maine, in Belfast.In lieu of flowers,consider makinga donation to:The Congregational Church of Bristol Mills, or, The United Methodist Church of New Harbor. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com