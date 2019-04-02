|
PORTLAND - Stephen D. Marsh Jr., was born in Portland, Maine, to Stephen D. Marsh Sr. and Dorothy Lombard Marsh. Steve attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School and attended Portland Junior College where he met the love of his life, Marion Wilson Marsh, of Truro, Nova Scotia. They spent 68 wonderful years together.Steve served in the Army in Japan during World War II and again in the Korean War. Steve and Marion moved to Gorham, Maine, where they raised their family and volunteered in the community.He founded the Marsh Insurance Agency in 1968 and earned a reputation of being honest, kind and generous. He retired in 2001, but the agency is now continuing into its' third generation.Steve belonged to the Gorham Lions club, the Woodford's club, and the Elks club in Portland. Steve was an avid reader and bridge player, and he and Marion loved to dance and enjoyed the company of their many friends.When his sons were young, Steve became co-Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 73. Along with his best friend Paul Neal, the troop was very active for their eight years of leadership. Activities included monthly campouts and membership reached 85 scouts at one point. It was a great experience and we are grateful for the values that were taught throughout the scouting program.Steve and Marion enjoyed many trips to Europe with friends and spent 35 wonderful years at their cottage on Sebago Lake.One of his biggest regrets was the loneliness of growing up as an only child, but he made up of it by having a large, loving family, including sons, Richard C. (wife, Mary) of Falmouth, Scott W. of Hiram, and Craig T. (wife, Ginny) of Maryland; six grandchildren, Stephen J. (wife, Eileen) of San Diego, Matthew B. (wife, Elisabeth) of Baltimore, Katherine R. (husband, Ben) of South Portland, Christine A. (Justin Edwards), and Jennifer A. (husband, Richard Tate) of Baltimore. He was predeceased by his parents and by his beloved grandson, Andrew Craig Marsh, in 2009. (Andrew passed at age 27 from melanoma.)He has been blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Piper, Greyson, Kaitlyn, Jack, Marshall, Sophia, Jackson, Olivia, and is expecting another baby girl in August!There will be a private family graveside service later this summer next to his beloved grandson, Andrew, at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Steve's favorite charities:The Animal RefugeLeague of WestbrookPO Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098, or toThe Gorham Food PantryPO Box 547Gorham, ME 04038
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 2, 2019
|
