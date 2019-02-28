RAYMOND - Stephen C. Randall, 61, of Raymond passed away on Feb. 25, 2019, after a long illness with COPD.He was born in Portland on Dec. 3, 1957, the son of the late Curtis H. Randall and Joan E. Randall.Stephen lived a simple, quiet life on Sebago Lake. He was an outdoorsman and passionate fisherman, accomplished at several fishing techniques. Stephen enjoyed mining for gems; boating and simply walking and hiking in the woods. He was a very skilled and talented chef. Spending time in the kitchen was his way of relaxing. Stephen will be missed by his best friend, Avard Dow Jr.Surviving are his siblings, Sheena-Jo, Shad, Shane, Staci-Jo, and several extended family members. Stephen requested to be cremated and have a simple, private interment to be held at a later date.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Quaker Ridge Road
Casco, ME 04015
(207) 627-4538
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019