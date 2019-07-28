Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Alan Crain. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Stephen Alan Crain passed away at the age of 70.



Stephen was born in Lexington, Mass. on March 3, 1949 to Richard and Charlotte Crain. He raised five children, primarily in Windham. After running Audio Design for 40 years, he finally retired in 2016. He prided himself in the quality of his sound systems' craftsmanship and audio clarity, a perfectionist through and through.



Stephen was known for his many interests, such as his love of history, coin collecting, genealogy, the New England Patriots, and his detailed story telling ability. But, more than anything else, he will be remembered for his acts of love and sacrifices made for his five children. Often working before sun up into the night, every day of the week, he still set time aside to teach his children the value of family, hard work, and personal responsibility.



He is survived by his five children; 11 grandchildren; and three siblings; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Jenny and their son, Tyler; son and daughter-in-law, Ethan and Michelle and their four children, Jacob, Sam, Amanda and Noah; son and daughter-in-law, Geoffrey and Jamie and their two children, Jackson and Lillian; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Kerry and their two children, Charlotte and Frank; and daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Joe Bouley and their two children, Logan and Emma; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Kari, sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Alden Shiers and sister, Meredith.



A celebration of life will be held on November 23, please email for updates on location at







