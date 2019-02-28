Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Gowen Locke. View Sign

VIRGINIA - Stephanie Gowen Locke died of natural causes in Lynchburg, Va., on Feb. 22, 2019. She was 82 years old.She is survived by her husband, John; a sister, Linda Carnine of Eugene, Ore.; niece Katie Hurt (Virgil) and family, of Lynchburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Stephanie was born to Elizabeth Wilson Gowen and Paul R. Gowen of Caldwell, Idaho on the United States Army Air Corps base in Shreveport, La., on January 6, 1937. Her father was a squadron commander training in Panama where he died in a plane crash in 1939.Stephanie's mother, Betty married E.W. McRoberts of Twin Falls, Idaho where Stephanie grew up with sister, Linda and stepbrother, Philip.Stephanie's distinguished academic career began at Twin Falls High School and progressed to Stanford University, Harvard University School of Education, and The Sorbonne in Paris. In 1969, Stephanie married John Locke of Newton, Mass., her devoted husband of 50 years.After graduation from the Harvard MAT program, Stephanie taught French in the Newton, Mass., schools until she married John and they moved to Maine.Stephanie was a dedicated French teacher. She spent most of her teaching career in Portland, Maine. She taught at Jack Junior High School from 1970-1978 and then at Portland High School from 1979 until she retired in 1998. Throughout her career, she was an educational leader. She organized exchanges with schools in France and accompanied students on trips to Paris and other places in France. She organized meetings with language teachers at middle schools and at the University of Southern Maine to coordinate smooth transitions for students and share teaching experiences. Stephanie was advisor to the Portland High School French Club, which introduced students to many aspects of French culture. She also took students to Quebec City where they were able to practice their language skills. She was involved in establishing the first multi-cultural Thanksgiving at Portland High School. In the early 1990s, Stephanie received the USM Russell Award for her outstanding contribution to education and to Portland High School.In the mid 1970s, Stephanie served as president of the Portland Teachers Association. In that position, she worked with teachers and administrators to promote the profession and establish quality education for all Portland students.In 1989, Stephanie became treasurer of Group Dynamic, Inc., an employee benefit and financial data processing company founded by her husband, John. She remained an owner and director of the company as it expanded to the northeastern quarter of the United States.Although, they still summered in Maine after retiring, Stephanie and John moved to Lynchburg to escape the winter and be closer to Katie Hurt and her family. Stephanie and John are members of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., in the Sanctuary of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Pastor Ron Cox and Pastor Virgil Hurt officiating. A reception with the family will follow the service.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to please make contributions to:Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church2424 Rivermont AvenueLynchburg, VA 24503 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

