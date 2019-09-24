FALMOUTH - Stephanie Cummings of Portland died Sept. 21, 2019 at the home of her friends, Louise and Stu Abramson in West Falmouth. Born in Portland, she attended local schools, graduating from Deering High School, and then the University of Maine in 1976 with a double major in Classics and American History. Stephanie later attended Simmons College in Boston, where she studied in the Master of Library Sciences Program, majoring in Art History. She worked in Boston for many years at GK Hall and other publishing houses and at the Foundation for Blood Research in Brookline.
Stephanie had many interests and her knowledge of classic films, western classical music and English literature was way above average. Books were sustenance to her, both in the reading and the having. A prodigious reader, her unusual recall informed her conversation and approach to new learning.
Her love of Judaism and her Jewish life was deep and sustaining. She participated in Torah study with friends and was active at her former spiritual home, Congregation Bet Ha'am in South Portland, and more recently, Temple Beth El in Portland.
Stephanie suffered from a nearly life-long series of devastating illnesses. Even when she was most ill, however, she persevered in her interests, her relationships and her dry sense of humor.
Survivors include her partner, Jay Pollack, of Derry, N.H.; her sister, Susan Cummings-Lawrence of South Portland; friends, aunties and cousins.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El, Deering Avenue in Portland. Following interment at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, all are invited to Congregation Bet Ha'am to celebrate Stephanie's life. Shiva services will take place at 2 p.m. at Congregation Bet Ha'am and Thursday evening 5:30 p.m. at Temple Beth El. Arrangements by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019