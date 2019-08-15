FREEPORT - Steel Benjamin Crawford was born July 16, 2002 in Houston to Ben and Melanie (Barrett) Crawford. The family moved from Spring, Texas, to Mooresville, N.C., to Boiling Springs, N.C., and settled in Freeport the fall of 2010.
His life on earth ended unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 while doing a double back flip off a rope swing into the Saco River in Buxton. He was with a few of his closest friends.
He is survived by his loving parents, Ben and Melanie; sisters, Natalie, Vivien, and Emma; his grandparents; uncles, aunts; cousins; hundreds of friends and countless adoring fans.
Services for Steel will be held at the family's church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 247 Walnut Hill Rd, North Yarmouth, on Saturday, August 17. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a reverent funeral in the chapel.
You may offer your condolences, share your memories or learn more about Steel at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family has created a lacrosse scholarship account.
Donations may be sent to
Steel Crawford Family
Bath Savings Institution
189 Lower Main Street
Freeport, ME 04032
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019