Obituary

PORTLAND - Retired Air Force, Tech. Sgt. Stanley R. Fogg passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Helen (Gagnon) Fogg; their three sons, Duane, Scott and Timothy, and their families, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with his brother, Ken Fogg and his family.

Visiting Hours will be held 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 1 p.m. A committal service and military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Stanley's online guestbook.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019
