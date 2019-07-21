Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Edson Walker. View Sign Obituary

FAIRPOINT, N.Y. - Stanley Edson Walker, 79, of Fairport, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., after a long illness. He was born on May 8, 1940, in Minot, Maine, to Lewis and Florence (Larabee) Walker, and raised in Auburn, Maine, by Florence and Francis Keene. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1958, and earned a bachelor of science and a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Maine, where he was a member of the Phi Eta Kappa fraternity and the Phi Kappa Phi and Tau Beta Pi honor societies. Also a member of the school's ROTC program, Walker served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Vietnam.Stanley married his high school sweetheart, Meredith Osgood, in 1962, and they were together for 57 years. The couple had three sons, Scott, Andy, and Jim, who were raised in Orono and Cumberland, Maine.Stanley's long career in civil engineering started with Woodward, Clyde, Sherard, in Montclair, N.J. After returning to Maine, he served as president of Jordan Gorrill Associates, of Orono and Bangor, before joining the executive teams at Edward C. Jordan Company, and then CE Environmental, both of Portland. He was later a vice president at Haley & Aldrich in Rochester, N.Y., before retiring in 2002.Throughout his career, Stanley was an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Soil and Foundation Engineers, the National Society of Professional Engineers, and the Maine Society of Professional Engineers.An avid student of history, Stanley extensively researched early New England and was a member of the Maine Historical Society, the Yarmouth Historical Society, and the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company in Boston. He also had a deep interest in genealogy, documenting the Walker, Larabee, and Osgood families across many generations.Throughout his life, Stanley enjoyed many outdoor activities with his sons, including hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, and tapping trees to make maple syrup.Stanley and Meredith traveled extensively for both work and pleasure, visiting nearly every state in the U.S. and many countries in Europe. Stan's favorite trips, however, were back to Maine, which was always home.Stanley is survived by his wife, Meredith, and their sons, Scott (wife, Celesta) of Basking Ridge, N.J., Andy of Hollis Center, Maine, and Jim (partner, Erin Clossey) of Waltham, Mass.; four grandchildren, Adam, Rachel, Zachary, and Marlee; his sisters, Nancy Olp (husband, David) of Homer, N.Y., Irene Morris (husband, Nate) of The Villages, Fla., brother-in-law, Richard Osgood (wife, Sandra) of Auburn, Maine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel. A private memorial service will be held in Maine later this summer.In Stanley's memory, the Stanley E. Walker '62, '66G Civil Engineering Excellence Fund has been created to benefit civil engineering education at the University of Maine.In lieu of flowers,donations can be sent to the:University of Maine Foundation 2 Alumni Place Orono, ME 04469 or online at







