Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Church Obituary

SACO - Simonne Bégin Janelle, 94, of Saco and formerly of Old Orchard Beach and Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Landing in Saco.



Simonne was born in Lewiston on Feb. 20, 1925, the daughter of Lucien and Marie (Poulin) Bégin. Simonne attended l'école Saint Pierre le cours supérieur and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1943.



On June 20, 1949, Simonne married Gérard Janelle. Together they operated The Edgewater Hotel/Motel from 1953 to 1988. Their son, Pierre, now owns and operates the Edgewater.



Throughout her life Simonne was a person of great faith and a person committed to community service. Simonne was active in parish life at Good Shepherd Parish as a CCD teacher, an RCIA catechist, a participant and leader of centering prayer groups, a co-member of the Third Order of Saint Dominic and was active in many other parish groups. Simonne also volunteered for more than 25 years at Southern Maine Hospital Center's gift shop.



Simonne was predeceased by her husband, Gérard Janelle on Jan. 12, 1996 and by her brother, Roger Bégin on Dec. 3, 2000.



Simonne is survived by two sons, André G. Janelle and his wife, Suzanne, Pierre J. Janelle and his wife, Katy; and by four grandchildren, Nicole Janelle and her husband, Jake Donaldson, Céline Dinh Janelle and her husband, Tuan Dinh Janelle, Christian Janelle and Charlotte Janelle; and by three great-grandchildren Anaïs, Salomé and Xa. Simonne is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Peter's Cemetery in Lewiston. To view Simonne's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit







SACO - Simonne Bégin Janelle, 94, of Saco and formerly of Old Orchard Beach and Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Landing in Saco.Simonne was born in Lewiston on Feb. 20, 1925, the daughter of Lucien and Marie (Poulin) Bégin. Simonne attended l'école Saint Pierre le cours supérieur and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1943.On June 20, 1949, Simonne married Gérard Janelle. Together they operated The Edgewater Hotel/Motel from 1953 to 1988. Their son, Pierre, now owns and operates the Edgewater.Throughout her life Simonne was a person of great faith and a person committed to community service. Simonne was active in parish life at Good Shepherd Parish as a CCD teacher, an RCIA catechist, a participant and leader of centering prayer groups, a co-member of the Third Order of Saint Dominic and was active in many other parish groups. Simonne also volunteered for more than 25 years at Southern Maine Hospital Center's gift shop.Simonne was predeceased by her husband, Gérard Janelle on Jan. 12, 1996 and by her brother, Roger Bégin on Dec. 3, 2000.Simonne is survived by two sons, André G. Janelle and his wife, Suzanne, Pierre J. Janelle and his wife, Katy; and by four grandchildren, Nicole Janelle and her husband, Jake Donaldson, Céline Dinh Janelle and her husband, Tuan Dinh Janelle, Christian Janelle and Charlotte Janelle; and by three great-grandchildren Anaïs, Salomé and Xa. Simonne is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Peter's Cemetery in Lewiston. To view Simonne's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com