Sim Hun Kao Chin (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one...."
Service Information
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME
04005
(207)-282-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
View Map
Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Sim Hun Kao Chin, 69, of Biddeford, died at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1950 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. She came to America in 1982. Sim Hun had been employed at West Point Pepperell for 27 years, retiring when the mill closed. She was a member of the Watt Samaki Cambodian Buddhist Temple in Buxton. She enjoyed walking and knitting items that she donated to the elderly. Surviving are two daughters, Annie Quom of Cumberland, K. Shawna Ohm of Freeport, one son, Sikhan Chin and wife, Mindy of Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren, Elyssa Chin, Sikhan Chin Jr., Gideon Chin and Thomas ChinVisiting hours will be 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com