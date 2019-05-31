BIDDEFORD - Sim Hun Kao Chin, 69, of Biddeford, died at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1950 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. She came to America in 1982. Sim Hun had been employed at West Point Pepperell for 27 years, retiring when the mill closed. She was a member of the Watt Samaki Cambodian Buddhist Temple in Buxton. She enjoyed walking and knitting items that she donated to the elderly. Surviving are two daughters, Annie Quom of Cumberland, K. Shawna Ohm of Freeport, one son, Sikhan Chin and wife, Mindy of Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren, Elyssa Chin, Sikhan Chin Jr., Gideon Chin and Thomas ChinVisiting hours will be 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019