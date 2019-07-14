Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley S. Allen. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Shirley S. Allen, 93, passed away July 4, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She grew up in Alfred, Maine and was a longtime resident of Gardiner, Maine until she moved to the Portland area in 1999. She lived in Westbrook until she moved to Gorham House in early 2018 where she lived the remainder of her life.



She was born to the late William and Helen Lewis on Feb. 2, 1926, in Newark, New Jersey. Shirley graduated as valedictorian from Alfred High School in 1944 and received her nursing degree from Deaconess Hospital in 1947.



Shirley worked for over 45 years as an RN. She spent the majority of her nursing career at Gardiner General Hospital from which she retired at age 70. She also worked short stints at Johns Hopkins, Goodall Hospital and Togus.



After her retirement, she volunteered at the Maine State Museum fulfilling her love of history along with her love of people.



She was a longtime member of South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta until she moved to the Portland area. She joined Prides Corner Congregational Church in Westbrook becoming very active in the Ladies Guild.



Shirley had a love of sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting and family members were often the recipients of her beautiful wall hangings and quilts.



She is survived by her sisters, Roberta Goodwin (Pleasant Hill, Tenn.) and Mary Stacey (Parsonsfield, Maine); her children, Joseph Cook (Susan), Sarah Allen and Rebekah Groves; her grandchildren, Meghan Jones (Brian), Ashley Brown, Andrew Brown and Barbara Morin; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The family thanks the staff at the Gorham House for the wonderful care they provided during her stay there the past 18 months.



A service will be held at Prides Corner Congregational Church, Westbrook, Maine on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.



Shirley's final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred, Maine.



Please visit







SCARBOROUGH - Shirley S. Allen, 93, passed away July 4, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She grew up in Alfred, Maine and was a longtime resident of Gardiner, Maine until she moved to the Portland area in 1999. She lived in Westbrook until she moved to Gorham House in early 2018 where she lived the remainder of her life.She was born to the late William and Helen Lewis on Feb. 2, 1926, in Newark, New Jersey. Shirley graduated as valedictorian from Alfred High School in 1944 and received her nursing degree from Deaconess Hospital in 1947.Shirley worked for over 45 years as an RN. She spent the majority of her nursing career at Gardiner General Hospital from which she retired at age 70. She also worked short stints at Johns Hopkins, Goodall Hospital and Togus.After her retirement, she volunteered at the Maine State Museum fulfilling her love of history along with her love of people.She was a longtime member of South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta until she moved to the Portland area. She joined Prides Corner Congregational Church in Westbrook becoming very active in the Ladies Guild.Shirley had a love of sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting and family members were often the recipients of her beautiful wall hangings and quilts.She is survived by her sisters, Roberta Goodwin (Pleasant Hill, Tenn.) and Mary Stacey (Parsonsfield, Maine); her children, Joseph Cook (Susan), Sarah Allen and Rebekah Groves; her grandchildren, Meghan Jones (Brian), Ashley Brown, Andrew Brown and Barbara Morin; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family thanks the staff at the Gorham House for the wonderful care they provided during her stay there the past 18 months.A service will be held at Prides Corner Congregational Church, Westbrook, Maine on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.Shirley's final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred, Maine.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Shirley's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com