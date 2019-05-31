STANDISH - Shirley R. Wescott Vigeant, 89, died peacefully and without pain, May 29, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, with her loved ones present. She was born May 15, 1930, to Norris and Dorothy Wescott of Westbrook, where she grew up surrounded by family and graduated from Westbrook High School.
On Oct. 30, 1948, she married C. Paul Vigeant and they had three daughters. For more than 70 years, Shirley devoted her life to making a good home for her husband and her girls and caring for extended family and friends with her unconditional love and loyalty. She delighted in and was very proud of her grandsons and enjoyed attending their concerts and sports events. She also liked to shop, appreciated a good sale and her Christmases will never be matched. She was witty, sharp and strong-willed to the very end.
She lived in Westbrook and Muskegon, Mich., where she had a large circle of friends, but Maine was always home to her. After returning to the state, she and Paul lived in Winslow and Standish.
She was predeceased by her parents; and four younger siblings.
She will be missed every day by her husband of 70 years, of Standish; her girls, Shelley Goad of Windham, Linda Langlois and her husband, Norm of Spring Lake, Mich., and Amy Canfield and her husband, Clarke of South Portland; and her two devoted grandsons, Adam Goad of Standish and Eli Canfield of South Portland.
Services will be private at Shirley's request.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019