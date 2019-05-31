Guest Book View Sign Obituary





On Oct. 30, 1948, she married C. Paul Vigeant and they had three daughters. For more than 70 years, Shirley devoted her life to making a good home for her husband and her girls and caring for extended family and friends with her unconditional love and loyalty. She delighted in and was very proud of her grandsons and enjoyed attending their concerts and sports events. She also liked to shop, appreciated a good sale and her Christmases will never be matched. She was witty, sharp and strong-willed to the very end.



She lived in Westbrook and Muskegon, Mich., where she had a large circle of friends, but Maine was always home to her. After returning to the state, she and Paul lived in Winslow and Standish.



She was predeceased by her parents; and four younger siblings.



She will be missed every day by her husband of 70 years, of Standish; her girls, Shelley Goad of Windham, Linda Langlois and her husband, Norm of Spring Lake, Mich., and Amy Canfield and her husband, Clarke of South Portland; and her two devoted grandsons, Adam Goad of Standish and Eli Canfield of South Portland.



Services will be private at Shirley's request.







STANDISH - Shirley R. Wescott Vigeant, 89, died peacefully and without pain, May 29, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, with her loved ones present. She was born May 15, 1930, to Norris and Dorothy Wescott of Westbrook, where she grew up surrounded by family and graduated from Westbrook High School.On Oct. 30, 1948, she married C. Paul Vigeant and they had three daughters. For more than 70 years, Shirley devoted her life to making a good home for her husband and her girls and caring for extended family and friends with her unconditional love and loyalty. She delighted in and was very proud of her grandsons and enjoyed attending their concerts and sports events. She also liked to shop, appreciated a good sale and her Christmases will never be matched. She was witty, sharp and strong-willed to the very end.She lived in Westbrook and Muskegon, Mich., where she had a large circle of friends, but Maine was always home to her. After returning to the state, she and Paul lived in Winslow and Standish.She was predeceased by her parents; and four younger siblings.She will be missed every day by her husband of 70 years, of Standish; her girls, Shelley Goad of Windham, Linda Langlois and her husband, Norm of Spring Lake, Mich., and Amy Canfield and her husband, Clarke of South Portland; and her two devoted grandsons, Adam Goad of Standish and Eli Canfield of South Portland.Services will be private at Shirley's request. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com