Shirley Mae Remington
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
Graveside service
Following Services
View Map
SOUTH PORTLAND - Shirley Mae Remington, 87, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019, in Scarborough. The daughter of Stanley Pettengill and Leila (McPherson) Hunter, she was born in Portland on March 19, 1932. After high school she married Henry E. Remington Jr. and they settled in South Portland to raise their family. They owned and operated a ceramic store called S&H Ceramics. She also worked many years at National Semi Conductor. She enjoyed doing crafts especially crocheting, and liked playing games on her Kindle. She loved animals, especially birds, and had many parakeets throughout the years. She was pleased to learn that there were a couple ladies in her neighborhood that had pet birds, and was thrilled when they stopped in recently so that she could see and pet them. When her family adopted a kitten named Elsie, Shirley fell in love and enjoyed its company immensely. Another weekly highlight for Shirley was going out to eat with her family.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Henry, of 54 years, her son, David Remington, her twin brother, Robert Pettengill, and her brother, Lawrence Pettengill.
She is survived by her son, Henry Remington III and his wife, Patricia, of South Portland, her daughter, Laura McDaniel of Florida, her daughter-in-law, Lurene Remington of Falmouth, and her sister-in-law, Eugenie Pettengill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kim (Ron) Whitney, Christopher McDaniel, Nicky Quimby, David Jr (Maria) Remington, Marc (Melissa) Remington, Rebecca (Ted) Axelsen and several great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A graveside committal service will immediately follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.
Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Shirley's tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,
P.O. Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
