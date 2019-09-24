BRUNSWICK - Shirley J. Scovell Lewis, August 3, 1933 - Sept. 19, 2019. The space between those dates being filled with a full life. Born in Chetopa Kan. to Bruce and Lucille Scovell, then growing up in Concordia Kansas, attending the Concordia School system. in 1949, her sophomore year, the family moved to Columbus Kan. and she graduated from Columbus High School in 1951. She was married on June 8, 1952 to her high school sweetheart from Concordia, Ralph Lewis, moving with him to Washington D.C. where he was employed by the FBI. In 1953 he Joined the U.S. Navy and Shirley spent 28 years as a Navy wife following him all over the U.S., including three years overseas in Malta and Sicily. They had five children, Kathrine, born in 1953, Jeffery, born in 1960 who died from leukemia in 1961, Lynn, born in 1961, Bryan born in 1963 and Kenneth born in 1965.
Upon Ralph's retirement from the Navy, they settled in Bath. Shirley was an accomplished artist, with paintings being displayed in several local galleries and private collections around the world. She loved the Lord and held many offices in the Bath United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and watching bull riding. She was a corporator for the Patten Free Library in Bath and she organized a group of artists founding the "Maine Ten" art group. She also spent a week each year on Mohegan Island painting with friends.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday September 25 at the Bath United Methodist Church, with a later interment in the Barrancas Military Cemetery in Pensacola Fla.
Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net
The family wishes any memorials be provided to the
Bath United Methodist Church
340 Oak Grove Ave.
Bath, ME 04530
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019