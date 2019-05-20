Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 10:00 AM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Burial Following Services Forest City Cemetery South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Shirley Elizabeth Tevanian, 84, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Portland, the daughter of Robert and Shaka (Portoukalian) Tevanian.



Shirley was a graduate of Portland High School, Class of 1952, and went on to Westbrook Junior College, where she earned her Associate Degree in Secretarial Sciences.



After graduating from college, she was hired as a secretary for Portland Gas Light Company. From 1964 to 1969, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company, and then went to work for Creative Associates, typing correspondence and news releases. Shirley worked for many years at New England Telephone/Verizon, retiring in 1994.



She was a member of the Portland Chapter of the National Secretaries Association.



Shirley enjoyed bowling, traveling, cruising (especially to Hawaii), listening to books on tape and many plays.



She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Shaka Tevanian; sister, Mary Tevanian; brother, Archie Tevanian and his wife Margaret; brother, Leon Tevanian.



Shirley is survived by niece, Laura Tevanian Labbe and her husband Stephen D. Labbe of Saco; niece, Robyn Tevanian of Portland; Robert Tevanian of Portland; grandniece, Jessica Labbe of Portland.



Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will be at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland, following the service.



The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwoods at Canco, her table mates Brian and Dick, Beacon Hospice, and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's name to:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Rd.



Scarborough, ME 04074 or:



Iris Network



189 Park Ave.



Portland ME 04102







