CASCO - Shirley Clara Welch Harriman, 84, of Casco, formally of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully after losing her battle with Dementia on Sept. 27, 2019.
Born in Portland on May 18, 1935, she was the daughter of Elmer T. Welch and Grace A. Welch. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1953.
Shirley was married to her late husband Gene W. Harriman for 50 years. She was employed by Hannaford Bros. for more than 40 years before retiring at age 62. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends and stay forever in their hearts.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Jean Marie Butterfield and her husband Dennis Butterfield of Casco, and Michelle A. Wetherell and her husband Lonnie Wetherell of Casco; a sister Ann Allen of Florida; six grandchildren, Stephen M. Macisso of Alfred, Philip L. O'Brien of Tampa, Fla., Stacey A. Di Lorenzo and her husband Timothy of Raymond, Nicholas J. O'Brien of Casco, William P. O'Brien of Smithfield, and Jason G. Pierce of Salem, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Ava Macisso, Sydney London, Justin London, and Juniper Pierce.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019