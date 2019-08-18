GORHAM - Shirley Berry Alden, 96, died on Aug. 17, 2019. She was loved and admired by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Born in 1922 Shirley spent her life in Gorham. She graduated from Gorham High School and Farmington State Teachers College. She taught home economics in Rockland and Gorham schools then devoted her life to her home and family. Shirley married John B. Alden on Aug. 24, 1946.Shirley was active in the First Parish Church of Gorham, a member for 73 years and enjoyed being a member of the Cosmopolitan Club of Gorham for many years. She was a diligent gardener and took great pride in furnishing and maintaining her home with the finely crafted furniture John created.Family was a source of great delight to Shirley and she was always interested in the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even well into her 90s she never forgot a birthday and made cookies for each of her grandchildren on their birthday.Shirley was predeceased by her sister Marilla Hill and her brother William Berry.She leaves her husband of 73 years John B. Alden; their four children Deborah Loveitt and husband Burleigh, Susan Murray, John G. Alden and wife Karen and Heather Alden; grandchildren, Jessica Murray, Kimberly Fadrigon, Jonathan Loveitt, Justin Loveitt, Matthew Alden, Abby Alden, Eli Flanders, Katy Flanders and Sara Flanders; and great grandchildren Jake and John Murray, Madeline and Emily Fadrigon, Lisa Loveitt, Brayden and Julia Loveitt and Minjee Flanders.A memorial service will be held on Aug. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham, 1 Church St. Gorham with a committal following at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham. To express condolences or participate in Shirley's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019