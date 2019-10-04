Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman P. Wentworth. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Sherman P. Wentworth, 85, of Biddeford, and formerly of Kennebunk Beach, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.



He was born in Biddeford on April 27, 1934, the son of Warren and Mabel (Bailey) Wentworth. He graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1952, where he lettered in basketball. Sherman attended the University of Maryland and Burdett College.



Sherman served his country in the United States Army. He married his wife, Carol McCabe, on June 8, 1957, and they were married for 62 years.



He was employed as a salesman for American Steel, retiring in 2007.



Sherman was a member of Webhannet Golf Club and most recently Merriland Farm Golf Club in Wells. He also was an auto racing enthusiast and followed Biddeford High School sports.



Most of all, Sherman loved his family, especially the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.



He was predeceased by siblings, Robie, Bailey, Malcom, Joan, Norris, Polly, Warren, Marshall and Fae.



He is survived by his wife, Carol Wentworth; children, Mark Wentworth and his wife Connie, Deborah Wentworth and her husband, Joseph Kamysz, James Wentworth, Patricia Wentworth and Paul Perrault; five grandchildren, Taryn, Zac and his wife, Tricia, Michael, Maegan and Brian; two great-grandsons, Evan and Jacob. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Louise Wentworth, Sally Ashley and her husband, Peter, and Stacy Wentworth and his wife, Marilyn; brother-in-law, Dick McCabe and nieces, Kristine Goffar and her husband, John, Kimberly McCabe and her companion, Shane Poppas, and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 10-11 a.m., Oct. 7, 2019, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.







