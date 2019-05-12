OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Shawna Marie Clark, 55, of Old Orchard Beach passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on May 4, 2019.
Shawna was born in Bangor, on Oct. 12, 1963, daughter to the late
Traverse and Judith (Johnson) Clark.
Shawna was an artist, a comedian, a scholar, dog lover, and a beautiful person inside and out. She had a huge heart and was a wonderful person - she was loved and gave love in return. She had many struggles but was a fighter; there is nothing rational about mental illness and addiction. She is no longer in any pain, and will finally be at peace.
Shawna is survived by her sister, Rhonda Clark; and nephews, Travis and Taylor Kesecker of Akron, Ohio; as well as many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, Maine.
Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019