WESTBROOK - Shawn Arnold McKeough Jr. "Buggy", a senior airman in the U.S. Airforce, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 15, 2019. Shawn was born to Lisa Hebert and Shawn McKeough Sr. in Portland, on April 12, 1995. He was a 2014 graduate of Westbrook High School and a proud member of the U.S. Air Force . As a little boy, Shawn quickly learned he could drive his mum and dad crazy, skating around the house with his Mickey Mouse roller skates yelling "go-go"! He spent his days like most young boys, playing outside and particularly enjoyed being on the lake and tubing. He was an athlete who enjoyed his time in Little League, Tuffy Football and he grew to love hockey. Shawn played ice hockey in middle and high school, really enjoying his time with friends and teammates. As he grew, Shawn developed an incredible sense of humor and quick wit. Wherever he was, people were laughing! He spent many summer days at the family camp in Dobsie and camping on Sebago Lake, always with a camp soda in hand.After enlisting in the U.S. Airforce, he graduated basic military training in San Antonio, Texas and Air Transportation Apprentice School at Fort Lee Va., before being stationed in Germany, Kuwait, South Korea and, finally, Little Rock, Ark. Shawn wanted to see the world and had already traveled to France, Switzerland, Dubai and Thailand on vacations with his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Terrano, but his favorite place was anywhere with his parents, brothers and his friends. Shawn cherished his relationships with his friends, making every effort to come home to Westbrook and visit, often as a surprise. This past spring he was home to attend Kaleb Kent's college graduation, his lifelong, best friend. Together, with many close friends, they all celebrated their accomplishments with great anticipation of what was next to come.After several years overseas, Shawn was recently assigned to the Little Rock Airforce Base. He was looking forward to settling down in Arkansas and starting a new life with Sarah and their new puppies, Luna and Nova. They were due to close on a new home at the end of March. Shawn had a bright promising future, his family and friends so looked forward to sharing in that with him. Many are devastated that Shawn lost his life to such a senseless act of violence but no one should be surprised that he was defending those he loved and even complete strangers. That is who Shawn was: brave, honorable and courageous. His family is proud he stayed true to who he was.Shawn is survived by his parents, Lisa and Tom Hebert and Shawn and Natalie McKeough Sr.; brothers, Kyle and Devin; grandparents, Ken and Donna Neptune, Kathy Hebert, Lou Sawyer, John and Blanche Klisiewicz, Duncan and Sarah McKeough, Lynn Canning; great-grandparents, Harold Tucker Sr. and Carole Gillespie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Shawn's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, ME, 04092. Words of remembrance will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Parish. A committal will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, ME, 04092. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.travismillsfoundation.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home

