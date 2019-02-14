SOUTH PORTLAND - Sharon L. Simpson, 72, died on Feb. 9, 2019, at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Simpson.
Sharon was born on March 19, 1946, in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Arthur N. and Charlotte (Larrabee) Starks. She grew up in Portland, attended local schools. After graduating from high school and raising four children, she went back to school, attending Andover College where she received her Associates of Science in 1985.
If anyone knew Sharon, they knew she loved everything Elvis. She enjoyed sharing that love with her family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting and sharing tricks and tips with her granddaughter, Brenda. Sharon also enjoyed traveling throughout the country with extended visits to Alabama, California, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia Beach.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Ball of N.J., Penny Entsminger and husband. Rick of Fla., two sons, James Simpson and wife, Sandra of Newport, Ronald Kenney of N.Y.; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and her significant other, Butch Miller of Westbrook.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Sharon's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019