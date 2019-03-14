Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Sean Joseph Thornton, 36, was born in Portland, in 1982 to Sarah Allison and Joseph D. Thornton Jr. on April 15, 1982, joining his sister, Katherine Mary Thornton.



He was raised in Freeport and Falmouth, attending local schools until moving to Wilmington, N.C. in 1995. He graduated from East Chapel Hill High School in 2000, attended colleges briefly in North Caroline, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, before obtaining IT certification at Clark University in 2008.



At age 10 Sean disassembled his family computer and added memory to it on his own, a glimpse into what was to be his life passion. He worked to create conditions where people could creatively use computers according to their own wishes through participation in free software communities. He educated himself about numerous aspects of computing from software to operating systems to networking. He encouraged others to embrace the Linux operating system as he did.



Sean was bright and curious, read voraciously and leaves a legacy of online music appreciation in what was his real community. He was unbeatable at Jeopardy and Trivial pursuit, played chess at a high level and loved music, finding cutting edge bands before or whether they gained widespread popularity. He kept his family and friends supplied with discs of their music for which all are grateful.



Sean took his life on March 8, 2019, after struggling with depression since age 18. He underwent medical treatment and therapy throughout the rest of his years, multiple medication regimens, but nothing alleviated his condition for long. He sought emergency intervention in the days preceding his suicide at both Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital without success.



Sean was predeceased by his uncle, James R. Thornton, aunt, Judy Allison Kadlec; and his paternal and maternal grandparents, Joseph D. and Rita Thornton and Junius and Hester Allison, respectively. He is survived by his friends in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, whom he made while living in those states as a young adult; his parents; sister; aunts, uncles; and numerous cousins.



A private service was held followed by cremation.







