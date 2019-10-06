OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Sean C. Calvert, 52, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 at his home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Sean was born on March 15th, 1967 in Portland, Maine to Margaret McAnany Calvert and Charles Haskell Calvert. Sean lived and was educated in Portland and graduated from Portland High School Class of 1985. After high school Sean attended the University of Southern Maine and ultimately went on to Southern Maine Technical College to pursue a career in finish carpentry.
Sean loved his family deeply and they knew it, even if he did not always know how to show it. He spent the entirety of his adulthood battling alcohol and opioid use disorders. In 2017, Sean entered treatment at the Milestone Residential facility where he found the sense of belonging and community he always needed. This summer he celebrated two years in recovery with his brothers at Milestone. The final two years of Sean's life were the happiest and healthiest years he had experienced in decades.
Sean was predeceased by his sister Shelley in 1978 and his father Charles in 2007. Sean is survived by his mother Margaret McAnany Calvert of Portland, his sister Shannon Calvert and her partner William Dietz, his sister Sarah Enkosky and her husband Paul, his niece Kayleigh Calvert whom he loved dearly shared a very special bond living with her for many years and his nephew Henry Enkosky who he loved dearly as well all of Portland. Sean also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the McAnany and Calvert families. Sean's family wants to give special thanks to his family at Milestone Recovery, especially Jayme Villanueva and his brother, Gene Crosman.
Sean will be laid to rest with his sister and father at a graveside service on Thursday October 10th at 10:00 AM at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, Maine
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to:
Milestone Recovery
Development Department
65 India Street
Portland, ME 04101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019