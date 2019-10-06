Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM New Calvary Cemetery South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Sean C. Calvert, 52, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 at his home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Sean was born on March 15th, 1967 in Portland, Maine to Margaret McAnany Calvert and Charles Haskell Calvert. Sean lived and was educated in Portland and graduated from Portland High School Class of 1985. After high school Sean attended the University of Southern Maine and ultimately went on to Southern Maine Technical College to pursue a career in finish carpentry.



Sean loved his family deeply and they knew it, even if he did not always know how to show it. He spent the entirety of his adulthood battling alcohol and opioid use disorders. In 2017, Sean entered treatment at the Milestone Residential facility where he found the sense of belonging and community he always needed. This summer he celebrated two years in recovery with his brothers at Milestone. The final two years of Sean's life were the happiest and healthiest years he had experienced in decades.



Sean was predeceased by his sister Shelley in 1978 and his father Charles in 2007. Sean is survived by his mother Margaret McAnany Calvert of Portland, his sister Shannon Calvert and her partner William Dietz, his sister Sarah Enkosky and her husband Paul, his niece Kayleigh Calvert whom he loved dearly shared a very special bond living with her for many years and his nephew Henry Enkosky who he loved dearly as well all of Portland. Sean also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the McAnany and Calvert families. Sean's family wants to give special thanks to his family at Milestone Recovery, especially Jayme Villanueva and his brother, Gene Crosman.



Sean will be laid to rest with his sister and father at a graveside service on Thursday October 10th at 10:00 AM at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, Maine



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to:



Milestone Recovery



Development Department



65 India Street



Portland, ME 04101







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Sean C. Calvert, 52, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 at his home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Sean was born on March 15th, 1967 in Portland, Maine to Margaret McAnany Calvert and Charles Haskell Calvert. Sean lived and was educated in Portland and graduated from Portland High School Class of 1985. After high school Sean attended the University of Southern Maine and ultimately went on to Southern Maine Technical College to pursue a career in finish carpentry.Sean loved his family deeply and they knew it, even if he did not always know how to show it. He spent the entirety of his adulthood battling alcohol and opioid use disorders. In 2017, Sean entered treatment at the Milestone Residential facility where he found the sense of belonging and community he always needed. This summer he celebrated two years in recovery with his brothers at Milestone. The final two years of Sean's life were the happiest and healthiest years he had experienced in decades.Sean was predeceased by his sister Shelley in 1978 and his father Charles in 2007. Sean is survived by his mother Margaret McAnany Calvert of Portland, his sister Shannon Calvert and her partner William Dietz, his sister Sarah Enkosky and her husband Paul, his niece Kayleigh Calvert whom he loved dearly shared a very special bond living with her for many years and his nephew Henry Enkosky who he loved dearly as well all of Portland. Sean also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the McAnany and Calvert families. Sean's family wants to give special thanks to his family at Milestone Recovery, especially Jayme Villanueva and his brother, Gene Crosman.Sean will be laid to rest with his sister and father at a graveside service on Thursday October 10th at 10:00 AM at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, MaineIn lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to:Milestone RecoveryDevelopment Department65 India StreetPortland, ME 04101 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com