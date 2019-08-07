Scott Walter Brackett

Service Information
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME
04005
(207)-282-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary

LYMAN - Scott Walter Brackett, 63, of Lyman died on July 6, 2019 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Melrose, Mass. and grew up in North Yarmouth. Scott worked at Milton CAT for 38 years.

Scott was predeceased by his dad, Cedric Brackett, in 1994.

Survivors include his beloved best friend and wife of 33 years, Kathleen Brackett of Lyman; two sons, Chad Brackett, Jason Brackett and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; granddaughters, Brooklynn, Arwen and Ella Brackett; his mom, Pearl Corey Brackett; brothers, David, Daniel, Jeffrey and Steven Brackett.

Visiting hours will be 9-11 a.m. on Saturday August 10, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. the funeral home. Burial will be private. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
