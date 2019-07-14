Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Walter Brackett. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Obituary

LYMAN - Scott Walter Brackett, 63, died on July 6, 2019 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, after waging a remarkable 14-year war against a rare form of pancreatic cancer. He had a long-standing relationship with God that gave him the strength and determination to fight his disease to his dying breath.



He was born in Melrose, Mass., May 4, 1956, the son of Cedric (deceased) and Pearl Corey, Brackett. He grew up in North Yarmouth and graduated from Greely High School in 1974.



Scott worked at Milton CAT for 38 years, successfully selling heavy equipment all over Maine and New Hampshire. Scott was loved and respected by his customers. Those business relationships often grew into lasting personal relationships that meant the world to him. Past Milton CAT co-workers often kept in touch with Scott after he was forced to stop working because of his cancer.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman, often referred to by his brothers as, "Ranger Rick" since he would passionately advise others on proper techniques, cite regulations, identify paw prints and locate the best bass fishing areas. Scott especially enjoyed his annual hunting trips to Alabama. Scott would like to especially thank his friends, Rusty Keane and Archie Howe for making him a better hunter. As he became more home-bound due to his illness, he took an interest in identifying and learning about the various birds that came to his window feeder. Scott was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life surrounded by those you love.



Scott was predeceased by his dad, Cedric Brackett, in 1994.



Survivors include his beloved best friend and wife of 33 years, Kathleen Brackett of Lyman; two sons, Chad Brackett of Florida, Jason Brackett and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Brackett (Scott considered Jen as a daughter) of Hiram; granddaughters, Brooklynn Brackett of Windham and Arwen and Ella Brackett of Hiram; his mom, with whom he had a very special relationship, Pearl Corey Brackett of Lyman; brothers, David Brackett and wife, Sandra Eustis Brackett of Standish, Daniel Brackett and wife, Robyn Brackett of Falmouth, Jeffrey Brackett and wife, Diane Brackett of Litchfield, Steven Brackett and wife, Susan Brackett of Raymond; many nieces and nephews; In-law parents, Westley and Norma Foye of Arcadia, Fla.; and his faithful dog, Bosco.



Visiting hours will be 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to



Gosnell Memorial Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Rd.



Scarborough, ME 04074







