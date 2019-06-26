PORTLAND - Scott L. Dyer, 75, of Portland died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. He was born in Skowhegan, Maine on Jan. 5, 1944, the son of Joseph J. and Corinne Turcotte Dyer. Scott was a graduate of Scarborough High School and received an associate degree from Southern Maine Community College. Scott proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. After military service, he worked for many years as a shoe cutter at Sebago Moccasin in Westbrook. He also served as a volunteer at Mercy Hospital helping people with substance abuse addiction ... Scott was a long standing friend of Bill W., and sought his advise on many occasions.
Scott is survived by his brother, Joseph Dyer, of Scarborough.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019