BRUNSWICK - Schuyler Kimball Sanborn Jr., 75, passed away on March 12, 2019. Schuyler was born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 13, 1943, the son of the late Schuyler and Esther Sanborn.
Schuyler attended Bellflower High School in Bellflower, Calif., and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic before being drafted to the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving as a medic. After his service, Schuyler held many various jobs.
Schuyler moved to Brunswick about 15 years ago and was very involved in the local VFW, American Legion and remained active with the Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County, Calif.
Schuyler is survived by his two sisters, Glynis Bowles of Franklin, N.C. and Claudia Bloxham of Melbourne, Fla.; his son, Brandon Sanborn of California; his grandchildren, Foriya and Sebastien Sanborn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 12 p.m., noon, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine www.funeralalternatives.net
