SCARBOROUGH - Saverio "Sam" Viola Jr., passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House, on March 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Sam was born in Portland, on Nov. 10, 1927, one of 10 children, to Saverio and Filomena (Rossini) Viola.Sam attended Portland schools and enlisted in the Navy on Dec. 28, 1945. During his service time, he was proud to be stationed in Key West, Fla., just outside Harry S. Truman's Little White House. After leaving the Navy, in 1950, Sam married Caroline Hardy, and settled in South Portland, to raise six children.Sam went to work in the First National warehouse and drove trucks for his nephew, Bill Reynolds. But, the Portland waterfront was always a draw for him, where he would work in different capacities within the fishing community.First and foremost, Sam enjoyed being around his family and friends. Each year, he would take the kids on fishing expeditions throughout Southern Maine. He also enjoyed deer hunting. On Nov. 1, 1956, Sam was fortunate to bag the first deer of the year and was highlighted in the Portland Evening Express, for his accomplishment. Over the years, he was a member of the Italian Heritage Center and the Elks in Portland. Other past times that Sam enjoyed were going to Scarborough Downs and trips to Foxwoods.Sam was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Kay; and one great-granddaughter. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Joe, Pat, Kita, Ben, and Jack; as well as his sisters, Mary Mayberry and Tomasina Reynolds. Sam is survived by his brothers, Tony and Philly; his sons, Sam and companion, Lucille Demers, Willie and his wife, Debbie, Ben and his wife, Margaret, Gordon and his companion, Brenda Jordan; his daughters, Brenda Howard and her husband, Craig, Cindy Smith and her husband, Scott. Sam is also blessed with 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, Maine. A funeral service will be held at A.T. Hutchins on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10 a.m., with military honors. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To view Sam's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com .Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House180 US Route 1, Suite 1Scarborough, ME 04074 or toThe Maine Medical Center Gibson Pavilion22 Bramhall RoadPortland, ME 04102 Funeral Home A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland

660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

