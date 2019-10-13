PORTLAND - Sarah Weeks, 68, of Portland passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 after an illness. Sarah was born on March 1, 1951 in Baltimore, Md. to Maine natives Jesse Franklin Drew and Sarah Louise Barter.
She graduated from Lawrence High School and earned a diploma of nursing from Central Maine Medical Center. She eventually earned her BS in community health education from University of Maine, Farmington, Eta Sigma Gamma. She also earned a BS in nursing from University of Maine, Orono in 1992. Nursing wasn't just a career for Sarah, it was a calling and she devoted her life to it. She graduated from Simmons University in January 2019 with an MS-FNP and passed her board exams in May to become a Family Nurse Practitioner and was looking forward to serving her community. She most recently worked as a home health nurse for VNA.
Sarah was a member of Altrusa; a volunteer group dedicated to literacy and leadership. She was also a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Portland and had many friends within those communities.
Sarah had a green thumb; she loved spending time in her garden and spending time with her grandchildren who called her 'Nana Book' because of her love of reading. No birthday or Christmas went by without a book given from Nana.
Sarah is survived by her daughters, Susan Tremain of Gulfport, Miss. and her husband Mike, Rachel Chandrasekaran of Westbrook and her husband Ravi, son Andrew Weeks of Old Town; granddaughters Adeline and Charlotte McAlpin of Strafford, N.H., Divya and Mira Chandrasekaran of Westbrook; her sister Susan Kinzie of Wyoming and her brother David Drew of Penobscot and his wife Ellen Drew, and her dear friend, Anita Chandler of Portland.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019