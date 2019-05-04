SQUAMISH, B.C. - Sarah L. Bradway passed away peacefully at home in Squamish, B.C., on April 13, 2019, with her husband, Vello, at her side. She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Joyce Bradway of Maine, and the rest of the Bradway family in various states thru out the U.S., as well as her sister-in-law, Heli (Lennart) Eriks of Ontario, and her many dear friends in B.C.
A Celebration of her Life was held on Wednesday, April 18, 2019, at Squamish Funeral Chapel.
Sarah will always be remembered for her kind nature in volunteering for various causes as well as for her love of flying (Professional Pilot), sailing, mountain climbing and having many adventures around the world. To write a condolence to the family, please go to www.squamishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 4, 2019