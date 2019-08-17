Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra (Little) Rubito. View Sign Service Information Menke Funeral Home 12420 N 103rd Ave. Sun City , AZ 85351 (623)-979-6451 Visitation 4:00 PM Menke Funeral Home 12420 N 103rd Ave. Sun City , AZ 85351 View Map Obituary

ARIZONA - Sandra (Little) Rubito, born in Portland, Maine, was the youngest of seven children of Elmer and Florence (McAlpine) Little. From an early age, she had a passion for childcare, the color purple, Coca-Cola and different cultures. Her first marriage to Donald Goodrich, resulted in three children: Michael Goodrich, Kellie Bryan, and Belinda Goodrich. In 1976, she married Robert (Bob) Rubito and lived the rest of her life by his side, until his passing in December 2018.



Sandy treasured education to the point that she snuck into Westbrook College, posing as a student, until they realized that she had not paid any tuition and removed her from the classroom. She continued periodic studies throughout the rest of her life and encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue higher education. Sandy also knew the value of work and forged her way as an entrepreneur opening a large childcare facility in Standish, Maine. A strict, but loving hand, Sandy loved all the children in her care as if they were her own.



In 1986, Sandy became a grandmother for the first time, thereinafter, becoming known as "The Meme". She was blessed with 10 grandchildren. Her love of family was everything to her: her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She raised them all to work hard, love equally, and stand up for what they believe in.



In 1998, Sandy and Bob left the cold winters of Maine and relocated to Arizona. Sandy continued to be passionate about childcare and also serving victims of domestic violence.



You never had to guess where you stood with Meme. Her face told the story. Not one to hide her emotions or perspectives, she was known for speaking her mind. Even without theatrical training, Meme demonstrated a love for acting. She played the role of the overdramatic grandma and the doctor's favorite patient. Maybe not in Hollywood, but she was an "Oscar" award winner in her family, even up until her last minutes.



Sandy was predeceased by her husband, Bob (Papa), her parents, sisters Carolyn, Virginia, Pat, and Shirley, brother Reggie, grandson Curtis, and Pugsley. She is survived by her brother David, her three children, nine grandchildren (Brittany, Amanda, Alex, Ashley, Brandie, Brooke, Joseph, Sinara, and Isabelle), 10 great-grandchildren, and her pug, Precious.



Visitation will be held at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City, Ariz., on August 26, beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of her daughter, Kellie (4719 W. Paradise Dr., Glendale, 85304). Condolences may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sandy's honor to a domestic violence organization.







