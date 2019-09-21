NAPLES, Fla. - Sandra Morrill Aldred of Naples, Fla. passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born on Oct. 5, 1933 in Portland to Gertrude Bishop Morrill and Philip Morrill. Sandra graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1952 and attended Gorham State Teachers College. Sandra married Joseph A. Aldred, Jr. on May 22, 1953. She was a devoted wife, a loving and caring mother as well as a super fun Grammy. Known for her positive attitude and enthusiasm, she enjoyed knitting, camping and most of all gardening. Sandra's vegetable and flower gardens were very often the envy of the neighborhood. She loved sharing her passion for knitting by giving her handmade socks to family and friends and there are a lot of warm toasty feet because of her generosity. Sandra was predeceased by her brothers Dana Morrill of California, Alan Morrill of Virginia and her husband, Joseph A. Aldred Jr. of Naples, Fla.She is survived by her three children, Joseph A. Aldred III and his wife Jo Ann of Brunswick, Thomas Aldred and his wife Laurie of Brunswick, Ellen Gonnella and her husband Rudy of Naples, Fla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Addison Aldred of Brunswick, Joshua Aldred and his wife Hannah of Burlington, Vt. and Alyssa Gonnella of Tallahassee, Fla.The family invites friends to join them at The Brunswick Inn on Park Row in Brunswick, Maine - Oct 5, 2019, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for a celebration of life.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019