Sandra M. Britten (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
Service Information
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME
04106
(207)-773-6511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel,
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Sandra M. Britten, 83, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Atria Assisted Living.

Born in Portland on Dec. 17, 1935, Sandra was the daughter of Harry and Catherine (Albert) Landen. Sandra moved to Springfield, Mass., where she attended Classical High School and graduated in the class of 1953. Called to a career in nursing, Sandra enrolled at Grace-New Haven School of Nursing, now known as Yale-New Haven, where she received her degree.

Following her graduation, she married Ralph Britten in August of 1957, and they had three children; Mark, Catherine and Patrick.

As a dedicated ICU nurse for the next two decades, Sandra worked to empower nurses and professionalize the occupation. In 1980, Sandra married Philip Britten and moved to Florida where she received her master's degree in nursing administration at the University of Florida. She became the vice president of nursing at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, where she was influential in encouraging other nurses to pursue higher education. She completed a Wharton Fellowship and was recognized in the Who's Who in Nursing.

After Philip's passing, Sandra moved back to Maine to be closer to family and retired to Sebago Lake, a place where her family shares many fond memories of beaches, boat rides and blueberry pie. Her family will also remember her love of reading, captivating storytelling, her passion for family and the love of her dogs who were treated as family; Salty, Teddy and Lucy.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Catherine Dodge of Scarborough; two sons, Dr. Mark Britten and his wife, Robin, of Scarborough, Patrick Britten and his wife, Hayden, of North Yarmouth; a sister, Susan Fryling and her husband, Albert, of York; and eight grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Dodge, Adam, Bobby and Alex Britten, Josh and Chelsea Britten, and Heather Marandola.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Sandra's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Charitable contributions in Sandra's memory

may be made to:



PO Box 1000

Memphis, TN 38148-0142

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
bullet University of Florida
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.