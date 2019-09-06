Guest Book View Sign Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Sandra F. Horler, 76, of South Portland, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 with her family by her side.



She was born in Portland on Feb. 12, 1943, daughter of Earle E. Doughty and Marian Cole Doughty. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1961. She also attended Gorham State Teachers College. Sandy was employed by Mercy Hospital, Portland, for 31 years, retiring in 2000.



Sandy's life was centered on family with her greatest joy being her five grandchildren; she will be deeply missed by her loving family.



She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Napolitano, her husband Anthony of Portland, son, James Horler and wife Angie of New Gloucester; her five grandchildren, Hannah, Isabella, Julia, Isaac and Joshua; her brother, Earle Doughty, his wife Joyce and nieces, Julie, Cathy, Helen, and nephew, Mike.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Northern Light Health Mercy Hospital and VNA Hospice, and South Portland Nursing Home for the wonderful and compassionate care Sandy received.



A service for Sandra will be held privately. To express condolences, and to participate in Sandy's online tribute, visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Greater Portland Animal Refuge League



P.O. Box 336



Westbrook, ME 04098







