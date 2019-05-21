|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Port Royal Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
|
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Port Royal Baptist Church
PORT ROYAL - Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser, of Beaufort, S.C., and Maine, passed away May 18, 2019, after a series of strokes. Her beloved husband of nearly 30 years was by her side.
Sandie was born in Brunswick, Maine, Nov. 12, 1948, the daughter of Robert R. Rush and Beatrice M. Humphrey. She attended Brunswick schools and graduated in 1967. She became a wife and mother to three children. When they were older, she passed the state test and became a licensed social worker, an achievement she was most proud of.
Sandie married James Kaiser in 1989 and became a mother in her heart to his two children.
Sandie loved her family and would host many gatherings while residing in Boothbay Harbor and Belgrade Lakes, Maine. She searched for unique and personal Christmas gifts for her children and grandchildren as she travelled across the country to photograph 46 state capitols. She was fascinated by her family's history and spent time researching and capturing what she learned, creating scrapbooks to share with the next generations.
Most of all, she loved Jesus and loved serving Him by teaching bible studies, going on work and witness trips around the world, and hosting missionaries and pastors in her home. She took great pride in her two trips to South Sudan, where she assisted women in becoming more self-sufficient by helping them secure micro loans.
Sandie was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Rush; and a son, Jake Kaiser. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Beaufort, S.C.; sister, Christine Sherman and husband, Wayne, of Florida; daughter, Kimberly Merrill and husband, Fred, of Richmond, Maine; daughter, Misty Parkinson and husband, Tom of Rockville, Md.; daughter, Sandi Fortune and husband, Andy of Corning, N.Y.; son, Buddy Rogers and wife, Jessica, of Lisbon Falls, Maine; seven granddaughters, seven grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Port Royal Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
A memorial service for Sandie will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Port Royal Baptist Church.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Sandie by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service - Beaufort, S.C. - is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 21, 2019
|
|
|
