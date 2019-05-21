Guest Book View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Port Royal Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Memorial service 11:00 AM Port Royal Baptist Church Obituary





Sandie was born in Brunswick, Maine, Nov. 12, 1948, the daughter of Robert R. Rush and Beatrice M. Humphrey. She attended Brunswick schools and graduated in 1967. She became a wife and mother to three children. When they were older, she passed the state test and became a licensed social worker, an achievement she was most proud of.



Sandie married James Kaiser in 1989 and became a mother in her heart to his two children.



Sandie loved her family and would host many gatherings while residing in Boothbay Harbor and Belgrade Lakes, Maine. She searched for unique and personal Christmas gifts for her children and grandchildren as she travelled across the country to photograph 46 state capitols. She was fascinated by her family's history and spent time researching and capturing what she learned, creating scrapbooks to share with the next generations.



Most of all, she loved Jesus and loved serving Him by teaching bible studies, going on work and witness trips around the world, and hosting missionaries and pastors in her home. She took great pride in her two trips to South Sudan, where she assisted women in becoming more self-sufficient by helping them secure micro loans.



Sandie was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Rush; and a son, Jake Kaiser. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Beaufort, S.C.; sister, Christine Sherman and husband, Wayne, of Florida; daughter, Kimberly Merrill and husband, Fred, of Richmond, Maine; daughter, Misty Parkinson and husband, Tom of Rockville, Md.; daughter, Sandi Fortune and husband, Andy of Corning, N.Y.; son, Buddy Rogers and wife, Jessica, of Lisbon Falls, Maine; seven granddaughters, seven grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Port Royal Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.



A memorial service for Sandie will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Port Royal Baptist Church.



Please share your thoughts and stories about Sandie by visiting



Copeland Funeral Service - Beaufort, S.C. - is assisting the family with arrangements.







PORT ROYAL - Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser, of Beaufort, S.C., and Maine, passed away May 18, 2019, after a series of strokes. Her beloved husband of nearly 30 years was by her side.Sandie was born in Brunswick, Maine, Nov. 12, 1948, the daughter of Robert R. Rush and Beatrice M. Humphrey. She attended Brunswick schools and graduated in 1967. She became a wife and mother to three children. When they were older, she passed the state test and became a licensed social worker, an achievement she was most proud of.Sandie married James Kaiser in 1989 and became a mother in her heart to his two children.Sandie loved her family and would host many gatherings while residing in Boothbay Harbor and Belgrade Lakes, Maine. She searched for unique and personal Christmas gifts for her children and grandchildren as she travelled across the country to photograph 46 state capitols. She was fascinated by her family's history and spent time researching and capturing what she learned, creating scrapbooks to share with the next generations.Most of all, she loved Jesus and loved serving Him by teaching bible studies, going on work and witness trips around the world, and hosting missionaries and pastors in her home. She took great pride in her two trips to South Sudan, where she assisted women in becoming more self-sufficient by helping them secure micro loans.Sandie was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Rush; and a son, Jake Kaiser. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Beaufort, S.C.; sister, Christine Sherman and husband, Wayne, of Florida; daughter, Kimberly Merrill and husband, Fred, of Richmond, Maine; daughter, Misty Parkinson and husband, Tom of Rockville, Md.; daughter, Sandi Fortune and husband, Andy of Corning, N.Y.; son, Buddy Rogers and wife, Jessica, of Lisbon Falls, Maine; seven granddaughters, seven grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Port Royal Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.A memorial service for Sandie will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Port Royal Baptist Church.Please share your thoughts and stories about Sandie by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service - Beaufort, S.C. - is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com