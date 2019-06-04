Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel A. Mooney. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Obituary

HOLLIS - Samuel A. Mooney, 37, of Hollis passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 27, 2019. Sam was born in Biddeford on April 4, 1982, son to Richard and Denise (Fournier) Mooney.







Sam was a hard working man who loved his family with the fire of a thousand suns, especially his daughter, Dakota. His smile, his laugh or just his overall presence was enough to brighten even the darkest of rooms. He was always pleasant and always willing to help - a real "shirt off his own back" kind of guy. He enjoyed gaming and LOVED to dance - his "signature move" being the epic head spin rivaled only by the toy spinning top we all had as children.







They say the flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long - and that was Sam. He will be deeply missed by many.







Sam is survived by his daughter, Dakota Mooney; his parents, Rick and Denise Mooney; his brothers, Keith and Ben Mooney; his nieces, Cheyenne and Carrisa Stubbs; his nephew, Dan Stubbs; his aunts, Suzanne Lamirande and husband, John, Paulette Gaillioux, Ramona Brienza and husband, Timmy, Donna Stanley, Gloria Spencer, Colleen Jones, Karen Dussault and husband, Phil; his uncles, Mark Fournier and wife, Suzanne, Mike Mooney and Steve Mooney as well as many cousins and friends. Sam was predeceased by his brother, Ted Mooney, and his uncles, Richard and Leo Fournier.







A private gathering was held on Friday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m., at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco.







To view Sam's memorial page or to leave online condolences please visit







