GRAY - Samantha Rinaldi of Gray passed unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1979, to John and Rosemarie Rinaldi of Gray.
She is survived by her four children, Christian Ballard, 20, Griffin Ballard, 16, Jaden Ballard, 15, and Kali Ballard, 14; her former husband, Aaron Ballard, sister, Crystal and her husband Neil O'gane, brother John Rinaldi III; grandmother Gail Rinaldi; several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was a graduate of Portland High School.
Samantha was a kind and loving person who devoted her life to her children. She was loved by all.
Services will be held at Noon, on Sunday May 5, 2019, at The American Legion Hall, 15 Lewiston Rd. Gray. Gathering will follow at the same location.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 3, 2019