Sally was born to Louise and Lester Hutt in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1937. She was the youngest of three children and the pride and joy of her parents and two older brothers. She was a proud alumna of Kenmore High School.



Sally met the love of her life, Norman Nelson, at Syracuse University and shortly after graduation they married. They raised their three children in northern New Jersey and the countryside of Belgium. Wherever they lived, they made lifelong friendships and had a lot of fun.



Sally was very proud of her business career at Unitemp, where she rose from a temp herself to vice president of the company. She was a true people person and enjoyed meeting everyone wherever her adventures took her. She had a knack for chatting with friends, family and strangers alike that put people at ease. She thoughtfully maintained relationships with all that crossed her path. In addition to being a loving mother, she was a caring friend and mentor to many people, young and old.



After their children left home, Sally was happiest traveling the world with Norm and was always game for what was next.



Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents; and a beloved brother, Henry. She leaves behind three children; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; her brother, Peter; many nieces and nephews and countless she met along her journey.



She was a bright star that will continue to shine through the lives of all that she touched.



"Buffalo gal won't you come out tonight, and dance to the light of the moon".



A memorial service will be held for friends and family in Portland, Maine, on August 22.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:



O'Brien School for



the Maasai.







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019

