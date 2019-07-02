Sally D. Gibson (1932 - 2019)
Funeral Alternatives of Maine
46 Bath Rd.
Brunswick, ME
04011
(207)-406-4028
Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Sally D. Gibson, 87, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1932, in Leominster, Mass., the daughter of Charles and Frances Duncan.

Sally was a social worker and nurse for most of her career. One of her favorite past times was reading.

Sally was predeceased by her husband, John G. Gibson and a son, Scott D. Gibson. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Chase, of Brunswick.

Per Sally's request, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 2, 2019
