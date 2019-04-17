Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Campbell. View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - Sally Campbell of Cape Elizabeth passed away at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, due to a cardiac condition. Her death at the age of 70 left her husband, children, family and friends with unexpected loss and profound grief. Her life of seven decades was marked by intellectual energy, concern for others, unfailing devotion to her children and husband, and authentic and loving relationships with so many.Sally was born in Hagerstown, Md., to Marjorie Campbell and Edgar Thrall Campbell, MD. She was the younger sister of Florence and Stephen. She graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1966 and from Sweet Briar College in 1970. Sally worked as a copy editor at PRI, Inc. in Northern Virginia. She married Laurence "Lanny" Carroll of Hagerstown, Md. Sally and Lanny moved to Portland, Maine, where their two daughters, Amy and Stephanie, were born. Sally and Anton "Tony" Wagner were married in 1986. Together with Tony's sons and Sally's daughters, they embarked on three decades of rich family life.Sally's professional contributions are myriad. She was the first Executive Director of Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ; she was the first president of the Choral Art Society and conceived the idea of "Christmas at the Cathedral" 40 years ago. She dedicated years to The Maine Council of Churches and Everyday Democracy. Her work in these arenas reflected the hope she carried for equity, inclusion, and the rights of every person.Always dedicated to community and her spiritual life, Sally's service at St. Luke's Cathedral spanned over 30 years, and included the choir, search committees for the Bishop and the Dean, the Flower Guild, kneelers, and other leadership roles.Sally's voice was a mainstay of Choral Art in Portland, Maine, where she sang for approximately 40 years. She loved singing, and understood music and its power, and sang at St. Luke's the day she died. Sally was a skillful, learned and energetic gardener. She was an accomplished cook and delighted many with her Maryland recipes. She was an avid reader, a quilter, and loved painting.A strong thread connecting Sally's youth to her adult life was her summers as camper and counselor at Camp Strawderman in Virginia. Her experience there helped develop a keen sense of leadership and sense of self.Sally is survived by her husband, Tony; her brother, Stephen Campbell and his wife, Anne; her children and grandchildren: Amy Scobie-Carroll and wife, Allison, and son, Griffin, Stephanie Bernard and husband, Johnathan and children, Madeline, Alexandra and Robyn, son, Matthew Wagner and wife, Amy and children, Ethan and Samantha, and son, Andrew Wagner and wife, Nicolette and children, Aria and Weston.Visiting hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., and on Friday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m.A service commemorating Sally's life will be celebrated at St. Luke's Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 12 p.m..Online condolences may be expressed at







Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com .In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to St. Luke's Cathedral. Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

(207) 799-4472

