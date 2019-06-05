NEW GLOUCESTER - Ryan Quimby Walls, "Skip", 45, died June 2, 2019 at home.
Survived by his cherished daughter, Ana Quimby; mother, Sue Maheu and stepfather, Bob Maheu; father, Randy Quimby and stepmother, Marsha Quimby; sister, Michelle Espeaignette and her husband, Mark; brother Arty Quimby and wife, Missy; grandparents, Frank and Beverly Quimby, Glenace Underhill; several nieces and two great nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at his mother's home June 22.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 5, 2019