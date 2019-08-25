Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Zybura. View Sign Service Information Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea 718 Broadway Main Office Chelsea , MA 02150 (617)-889-2723 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea 718 Broadway Main Office Chelsea , MA 02150 View Map Funeral 8:00 AM Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea 718 Broadway Main Office Chelsea , MA 02150 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Stanislaus Church 163 Chestnut St. Chelsea , MA View Map Obituary

GORHAM - Ruth Zybura (née;Hubacz), 98, of Gorham, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019 at Gorham House after a short illness. Born in Halifax, Mass., on Oct. 12, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Anne and John Hubacz. Ruth grew up in Revere, Mass., and spent most of her life residing there for 80-plus years until moving to Maine to be close to family. She devoted her life to home and family. Ruth was married to Henry Zybura together raising her family of two sons and one daughter. She was the keeper and preparer of the traditional polish and family recipes which many family members requested and enjoyed. The holidays always included her gifts of Christmas cookies. In her lifetime she enjoyed travelling with her husband and family members, making many cross-country trips. She was a devotee of fresh garden vegetables to which she credited her longevity. And she was a lifelong Red Sox Fan. In addition to her parents Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Henry Zybura, her son Richard Zybura, sister Jane Hubacz, brothers Joseph, Frank and Rev. Leon Hubacz. She is survived by a son, Stephen Zybura and his wife, Judith, of Plano, Texas; a daughter, Marilyn Collins of Scarborough; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene Saunders of Hinesburg, Vt.; cousin, Nancy Johnsen of Hyde Park, Mass. She is also survived by nephew, Jeffrey Zybura and his wife, Lana, of Tillamook, Ore.; niece, Theresa Corey and her husband, Robert, of Augusta, Maine, and niece, Jeannette Luca of Arlington, Mass.



Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 4-8 p.m., at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, Mass. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Thursday Aug. 29, at 8 a.m., from the Welsh Funeral Home, followed by a funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Church 163, Chestnut St., Chelsea, Mass., at 9:30 a.m. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Mass. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit



Should friends desire, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the







30 Speen St.



Framingham, MA 01701







GORHAM - Ruth Zybura (née;Hubacz), 98, of Gorham, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019 at Gorham House after a short illness. Born in Halifax, Mass., on Oct. 12, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Anne and John Hubacz. Ruth grew up in Revere, Mass., and spent most of her life residing there for 80-plus years until moving to Maine to be close to family. She devoted her life to home and family. Ruth was married to Henry Zybura together raising her family of two sons and one daughter. She was the keeper and preparer of the traditional polish and family recipes which many family members requested and enjoyed. The holidays always included her gifts of Christmas cookies. In her lifetime she enjoyed travelling with her husband and family members, making many cross-country trips. She was a devotee of fresh garden vegetables to which she credited her longevity. And she was a lifelong Red Sox Fan. In addition to her parents Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Henry Zybura, her son Richard Zybura, sister Jane Hubacz, brothers Joseph, Frank and Rev. Leon Hubacz. She is survived by a son, Stephen Zybura and his wife, Judith, of Plano, Texas; a daughter, Marilyn Collins of Scarborough; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene Saunders of Hinesburg, Vt.; cousin, Nancy Johnsen of Hyde Park, Mass. She is also survived by nephew, Jeffrey Zybura and his wife, Lana, of Tillamook, Ore.; niece, Theresa Corey and her husband, Robert, of Augusta, Maine, and niece, Jeannette Luca of Arlington, Mass.Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 4-8 p.m., at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, Mass. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Thursday Aug. 29, at 8 a.m., from the Welsh Funeral Home, followed by a funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Church 163, Chestnut St., Chelsea, Mass., at 9:30 a.m. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Mass. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Should friends desire, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the30 Speen St.Framingham, MA 01701 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.