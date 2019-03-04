AUBURN - Ruth (Rollins) Wilkins, 99 died Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after a short illness.
She grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from NYA. She was a 50-year resident of Falmouth and spent the last 20 years at Larrabee Village in Westbrook.
Ruth was a homemaker, Girl Scout leader, Past Worthy Matron of the West Falmouth Chapter of Pythian Sisters, Past Worthy Matron of Corner Stone Chapter #193 Order of Eastern Star, long time attendee of the West Falmouth Baptist Church and Cumberland County Extension Homemakers.
She is survived by a son William A Wilkins Jr. of Charleston, a daughter Lois Pike of Oxford; three grandchildren Justine Libby of Portland, James Wilkins of Charleston, and Isaac Wilkins of Clifton; along with many caring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William; granddaughter Naomi Libby; three sisters Mildred Reinsborough, Mae Greenlaw both of Yarmouth and of Beatrice Dyer of Freeport.
The family invites you to a time of visitation on Wednesday March 6 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will be in the spring at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. You may offer your condolences at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019