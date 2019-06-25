Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth M. "Mickey" Serappa. View Sign Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH & Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. - Ruth M. "Mickey" Serappa, 77, passed away on June 22, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.



She was born in Portland on Jan. 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Clifford and Ruth (Rich) Winn.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Samuel M. Serappa Sr. of 60 years; her children, Terry Serappa, Kathy Sandora and her husband Greg, and Samuel Serappa Jr. and his wife Tre; she was affectionately known as "Nonie" to Hillary, Emily, Sean and Frankie Bachelder, Livia and Nick Serappa, Casie Dalia, and Canon Sandora; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Tricia; and brother, Wessie.



She will be missed by all and gone away too soon. Our matriarch was tenacious and always in charge. Never forgotten and always missed. It would take a novel to explain our loss, so for now it is see you later. We love you Mickey, Ma and Nonie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday June 27, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Inurnment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to



262 Danny Thomas Place



Memphis, TN 38105







