WINDHAM - Ruth M. Jensen, 85, passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at her home in Windham. She was born in Westbrook on Jan. 13, 1934, the daughter of Howard E. and Levinnie G. (Williams) Barnes.
Ruth attended Westbrook schools, graduating in the class of 1952. She furthered her education by graduating from Westbrook College in 1954, earning medical secretary's degree. In January of 1957, she married Donald A. Jensen, together they made their home in Windham.
Ruth was employed at various surgeon's offices in the area before becoming a mother to her daughter, Lisa, on March 17, 1966. Through the years, Ruth supported her husband's business endeavors by filling in wherever help was needed which included Yankee Construction, Yankee Piping, Lake Region Slide and Ride, Lake Region Go Cart racing track and the Lake Region Driving Range.
Ruth enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends; she especially loved going to Aruba and spending some of her retirement years in Florida. Ruth will be remembered as an amazing mother, wife and homemaker, and for her patience and kindness and her ability to make friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Jensen of Highland Park, N.J.; her sister, Linda Barnes of Norway; a special nephew, Michael Buotte and his wife, Lisa, of Westbrook; several supportive nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, including best friends, Lynda Young and Frannie Hilton.
Ruth's family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their grace and the exceptional care provided to her.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME. To express condolences or participate in Ruth's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions
in Ruth's name
may be made to:
Windham Food Pantry
8 School Rd.
Windham, ME 04062
OR, Special Olympics Maine/Attn: Phil
125 John Roberts Rd #5
South Portland, ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019