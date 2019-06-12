SOUTH PORTLAND - Ruth H. Rand, 97, passed away on June 10, 2019, at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough.Ruth was born Nov. 10, 1921, in Portland, the daughter of Eugene O. and Arsilia Cote Hamlin. She graduated from Deering High School in 1941 and in 1942 she married C. Russell Rand. As a stay at home mom, Ruth was very involved in her children's activities, including as a girl scout leader. Ruth loved to travel and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, VFW Post 832 in South Portland.She was predeceased by her husband of 77 years, C. Russell Rand. Ruth is survived by her children, Mary Jean Leary (Kenneth) of South Portland, Karen M. Allen (Ronald Dunton) of Cape Elizabeth and Russell H. Rand (Kathy) of South Portland; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Leary, Jodi Shea, Jason Allen, Kelly Pond, Nicole Rand and James Rand; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Barbara Pierce. She is also survived by Judith Huck, who was like a daughter to her and Judith's children Theresa, Victor and Sean Huck and Mary Jane Richard.A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m.,, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a committal service at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2003 Congress St., Portland.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to:Maine Veteran's Home Scarborough https://mainevets.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/846 or mailed to
:460 Drive Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 12, 2019