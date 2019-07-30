Ruth H. Hefflefinger (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Gregory's Catholic Church
Gray, ME
Obituary

PORTLAND - Ruth H. Hefflefinger, 90, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019.

She was born in Massachusetts in 1929 and as a teen relocated to Gray, Maine. Through her love of skiing Ruth met and married Ray Hefflefinger eventually settling in Portland to raise a family. Ruth was married to Ray for over 60 years until his passing this past February. Ruth was very active in the Maine Track Club and won many races in her age group. She still had many close friends from that association who were a wonderful support network in her final months. She loved her church community and for many years was a communicant at St Gregory's Parish in Gray.

Ruth is survived by her three sons, David Hefflefinger and his wife Zin Mar Kyi of Hercules, Calif., Bob Hefflefinger and his wife Candace Hefflefinger of Niantic, Conn., Carl Hefflefinger and his wife Robin Hefflefinger of Amherst, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Drew Hefflefinger, Chase Hefflefinger, Ian Hefflefinger, Matt Hefflefinger and his wife Ali Hefflefinger, Tim Hefflefinger, Erik Maxim Hefflefinger and Heidi Hefflefinger; and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Hefflefinger; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Ruth will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church in Gray on Friday, August 2 at 11 a.m.

To view Ruth's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the



Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 30, 2019
Donations